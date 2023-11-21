Producers of Green Organic Fertilizers donate 320 bags to support Farmers’ Day

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi

Accra, Nov. 21, GNA – Green Energy Ghana, producers of Green Organic Fertilizer, has donated bags of fertilizers to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture towards the 39th National Farmers’ Day celebration.

The 320 bags of fertilizers with each bag weighing 30kg cost Gh¢ 32, 000 and would support the celebration at the national and regional levels the producers said.

Mr Mark Hakvoort, Managing Director, Green Energy Ghana, said: “We are supporting the National Farmers’ Day because our products are good for the soil and the yields get better. We want to maximise the yields of our Ghanaian farmers and help create a value for them.”

He said the donation would support the celebrations across the whole country, adding that they would continue to produce high quality fertilizers for the farmers and to help upscale agriculture production.

“Aside from the production of the fertilizers, we have also employed several people and created job opportunities, especially for people in the Agriculture value chain,” Mr Hakvoort said.

Mr Mohammed Hardi Tufeiru, Deputy Minister in Charge of Livestock, Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA), received the items and commended the Green Energy Ghana for their support not only towards Farmers’ Day celebrations but other agriculture initiatives.

He said organic fertilizer was the solution to our high cost of fertilizer, especially the inorganic ones in the country.

“The peasant and smallholder farmers find it very difficult to afford the cost of inorganic fertilizer. And as a result, their productivity is very low because in the absence of organic fertilizer they don’t apply fertilizer at all,” the Deputy Minister said.

He said it had been the call of the government that private sector ventured more into the production of organic fertilizer because in terms of our health, sustainable environment and having fertile soil, it had been the way to go.

“Besides, the cost is very low and all farmers can afford it. The Ministry sees the donation as part of a call to promote organic fertilizer and we shall ensure that we give it to the farmers, encourage them to apply it on their farms,” Mr Tufeiru said.

This year’s National Farmers’ Day Celebration comes off December 1, and provides an opportunity to highlight the importance of sustainable agriculture practices, celebrate the contributions of farmers, and reflect on the positives.

The theme for this year’s Farmers’ Day Celebration, is “Delivering Smart Solutions for Sustainable Food Security and Resilience,” and it is relevant to achieving food security in Ghana within the context of an increase in population growth and its accompanying food system issues.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

