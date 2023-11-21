MP commissions astroturf field for Sakumono Village

By Ibrahim Mohammed Saani,

Sakumono, Nov. 21, GNA – Mr. Carlos Ahenkora, Member of Parliament for Tema West, has commissioned a 75 by 110-square-foot astroturf field for residents of Sakumono Village, near Tema.

The project, which was a collaboration between the Members of Parliament and the Ghana Gas Company, was presented in an inauguration ceremony in the presence of traditional leaders and members of the community in the assembly as caretakers on behalf of the township.

During the inauguration, Mr. Ahenkora stated that the field would be used for football matches as well as entertainment, ceremonies, and other events.

He said the community did well despite the five-year duration in which the field was seized to commence construction, and the delay was a result of insufficient funds on his side, for which he called upon Ghana Gas to assist, therefore extending gratitude for the patience the residents had.

He noted that maintenance work has been delegated to a committee of nine members to ensure facility users pay fees for any event held at the venue.

“Some division one league teams have already registered their interest in using the facility as their home park, and if such approaches keep coming, the committee will make a lot of money that can rehabilitate the schools and renovate any damages in the village”, he added.

The Member of Parliament for Tema West, however, forewarned that they were not going to allow any pressure that would suggest that somebody has authority over the facility, more than another reason for which two policemen were chosen to be part of the committee to ensure fairness and guidelines were abided by.

He also noted that the project is evidence of the government’s commitment to youth development because of the belief and love shown to the Vice President when he visited them. Adding to that, thanks should be extended to him for supporting the project to its end.

Mr. Salifu Sinkari, Chief Executive Director (CEO) of Blaze Investment Company Limited and engineer for the project, revealed that the lifespan of the astroturf field should last for ten to twelve years if proper maintenance is adhered to.

Stressing that, the pitch was done to fit international standards as prescribed by the Ghana Football Association, which requires that the maximum size of the football pitch be 75 by 120 square feet and a space of five meters to the offline.

Mr. Sinkari said they did not want to compromise on the project quality because, although it was built as a town park, it can host competitive matches.

Mr. Edomgbole Nwiah Anyimah, the project manager for Ghana Gas Company, said their connection with the Sakumono Village astroturf came as a request from the district’s member of parliament, and based on board evaluation and assessment, permission was granted because sports infrastructure is part of their social responsibility.

Mr. Anyimah pleaded with the assembly and the committee set up to adopt a strategy for its longevity, adding that, so long as Ghana Gas continues to exist, it will keep on providing needed developmental sports facilities.

GNA

