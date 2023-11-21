Darts Association of Ghana to embark on “Learn Darts, Play Darts” campaign

Accra, Nov. 21, GNA – The Darts Association of Ghana (DAG) has commenced a campaign to encourage people to take interest in Darts.

The campaign dubbed “Learn Darts…Play Darts” is aimed at introducing the sport to people, giving them the opportunity to learn and play the sport in the country.

The campaign would be held at Top Byte Restaurant, Kokomlemle, on Friday, December 1, 2023, from 12 mid-day to 6:00pm.

A statement from the secretariat of the Association said the initiative is aimed to developing and promoting the sport throughout the country.

Mr. Henri Senyo Penni – General Secretary of DAG said the event would be the second major competition to be organized this year.

According to Mr. Penni, the competition would offer participants to learn about the rudiments of the sport and also engage in it.

He said the competition is part of their strategic plan to develop and promote the sport in Ghana.

Mr. Penni indicated that at least 30 players are expected to participate in the December 1, competition and urged others interested in the sport to join them.

The DAG earlier in the year organized a national championship which was won by Federick Gudu – a banker at First Atlantic Bank.

GNA

