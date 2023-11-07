Over 500 members of the Obuasi Area of the Church of Pentecost receive skills training

By Yussif Ibrahim

Obuasi (Ash), Nov. 7, GNA – The Men’s Ministry of the Church of Pentecost in the Obuasi Area has empowered more than 500 members of the church with entrepreneurial and vocational skills.

The programme, under the chairmanship of Prophet David Kankam Beditor, Area Head of the church, offered opportunity for members of the church to acquire new skills in weedicide and fertilizer production, soap making, yoghurt making, brown sugar production, CCTV camera installation, and snail farming, among others.

Pastor Benjamin Sarpong Mensah, Leader of the Men’s Ministry of the Obuasi Area, said the Men’s Ministry recognised the need to empower members of the church with entrepreneurial skills to enable them to be economically independent rather than relying solely on the Government for jobs.

He said the participants were taken through more than 12 disciplines, which when adopted could help them set up their own businesses, employ people and contribute meaningfully to the growth and progress of society.

He was optimistic that the participants would take the training seriously by putting the knowledge acquired into productive use through establishing their own businesses.

“We have taken down the names and contacts of the participants. This is to ensure that we do a follow up after the training to make sure they put the training into good use,” he assured.

Pastor Mensah admonished residents of Obuasi to develop interest in skills training and development rather than the over concentration on AngloGold Ashanti for direct jobs, saying that it was important for them to leverage on the presence of the company to benefit from the revival of the local economy.

He further indicated that the Church of Pentecost led by its National Chairman Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye, had taken upon itself to directly contribute to the transformation and development of the country.

This, he said, was evidence in the recent philanthropic work and other social intervention programmes rolled out by the church across the country.

Mr. Francis Owusu, an Elder of the Bidieso Church of Pentecost, said the training had helped him to acquire skills in the production of weedicide.

“As a farmer, this programme has really helped me to acquire skills to produce weedicide. Considering the high cost of weedicides currently, it was important to learn how to produce them to save cost,” he stated.

Madam Juliana Oppong of the Estate Branch of the Church advised women to take active part in such training programmes because of the critical roles they played in maintaining the home.

GNA

