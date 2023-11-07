Traffic accident injuries reduce in third quarter of 2023

By Agnes Ansah

Accra, Nov. 7, GNA – National Road Safety Authority data indicates that the number of casualties recorded from road accidents decreased significantly in the third quarter of 2023.

The data shows that fewer persons were injured in road crashes in July and September than in the second quarter of the same year, April, and June.

Whereas 4,110 road accident injuries were reported in the second quarter, 3,837 were recorded in the third quarter.

The number of injuries recorded in July was 1,328, while the number reported in August was 1,232. The month of September had the most injuries, at 1,287.

The numbers reported for the second quarter were 1322 in April and 1296 in June. The month of May had the most injuries, with 1492.

Beyond the issue of injury reduction, the data also includes figures on the number of crashes and deaths recorded in the third quarter of the year.

Unlike injuries, which decreased, traffic crashes and fatalities climbed slightly.

The number of traffic crashes documented from July to September was 3,683, compared to 3,564 from April to June.

August had the lowest road crash, 1163, while September recorded the highest number of crashes, 1287. The month of July witnessed 1233 crashes.

The number of deaths climbed from 542 in the second quarter to 582 in the third quarter.

The month of September had the highest death toll, with 235 people killed. In July and August, there were 186 and 161 deaths, respectively.

According to the data, all the crashes that resulted in injuries and deaths were caused by commercial and private vehicles, as well as motorcycles.

GNA

