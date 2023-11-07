Beach Soccer League: Ada Assurance’s Jude Asante wins best player of the season

By Edna A. Quansah

Accra, Nov. 7, GNA – Ada Assurance Beach Soccer Club BSC) player Jude Asante was named the best player of the season after helping his side win their maiden Beach Soccer League title.

Ada Assurance BSC was crowned champions of the 2022/23 Ghana Beach Soccer Premier League in front of a record crowd at the Emancipation Beach in Keta, Volta Region.

Asante’s Ada Assurance defeated Cheetah BSC 6-5 on penalties after a 4-4 scoreline in regulation time.

For his brilliant performance, Asante was awarded a medal plus products from sponsors Tecno Mobile.

Meanwhile, in the third-place match preceding the final, Keta Sunset Sports BSC clinched the bronze medal spot after defeating Layoca BSC 4-1.

Also, Theophilus Ahulu of Sea Sharks emerged as the highest goal scorer with 37 goals for his team, while Jasper Robinson was voted the Best Beach Soccer Referee of the season.

Below is the full list of winners at the end of the 2022/23 Ghana Beach Soccer Premier League.

1. MVP AWARD

JUDE ASANTE (ADA ASSURANCE)

BEST GOALKEEPER

DANIEL KUDODAH (CHEETAH BSC)

BEST DEFENDER

KINI TICOR (CHEETAH BSC)

GOAL KING – ZONE 1

THEOPHILUS AHULU (SEA SHARKS)

37 GOALS

GOAL KING – ZONE 2

JOSEPH LARWEH (ADA ASSURANCE)

24 GOALS

BEST YOUNG TALENT

ERIC NYARKO (OKERE RANGERS)

BEST COACH

EBENEZER KISSEH (Ada Assurance)

BEST REFEREE

JASPER ROBINSON

GNA

