Odeku La to storm Hydout Lounge with star-studded Unveiling Concert on November 11

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, Nov.5, GNA – Fast-rising highlife artiste, Odeku La is set to storm Accra with his maiden unveiling concert and video premier scheduled for November 11, 2023, at the Hydout Lounge, Labadi.

The artiste, who was making waves with Ghanaian highlife music announces a different dimension in his music career after his success at the just-ended reality show dubbed “The Darling Factor”.

It would be a night of good of music and entertainment with the likes of Tinny, Apaatse, Kobe Rana, Luta and some others having been headlined for the event.

Speaking in an interview ahead of the concert, the highlife artiste said this was a way of announcing his presence after finishing second in the reality show, which had been one of his greatest achievements in his six years journey in the industry.

He noted that this was a stepping stone towards his vision of reigniting the love Ghanaians have for highlife music with his vocal prowess and magnificent stagecraft.

“The countdown to the Unveiling concert is almost over, and I am gearing up toward a memorable performance on November 11”, he said.

Odeku La’s style of music comes with a blend of both old and new highlife trends, put into sweet melodies.

Also part of the unveiling concert would be a video premier of one of his recent songs.

GNA

