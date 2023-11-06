Abeiku Santana encourages celebrities to reward fanbases

By Simon Asare

Accra, Nov. 6, GNA – Astute Ghanaian radio and TV personality Abeiku Santana has urged celebrities to become agents of change in the lives of their fanbases and give back to society.

He said this during a dinner date with some selected members of his social media fanbase at the Airport View Hotel in Accra.

According to the award-winning broadcaster, Ghanaian celebrities and influencers can do a lot to change the lives of their fans, either through financial assistance or by offering words of encouragement, among many others.

“It is true that some celebrities and influencers do things behind the scenes, but I think it is high time that those things are publicised so that it will encourage and inspire others to do the same.

“If you look at other advanced countries, celebrities do a lot of projects to help people, and our celebrities and influencers can come together and raise funds to change people’s lives and help the countries,” Abeiku Santana said.

He also stated that celebrities can become agents of change in the development of their local communities, as people would not have to wait on the authorities to do things for them.

Abeiku Santana, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Kaya Tours Limited, announced that he plans on setting up businesses and supporting individuals who have creative business ideas but lack the financial assistance to start.

“I want to bring life into the lives of people and support my fanbases. I want to be a catalyst for change in people’s lives, and I don’t expect any reward from anybody because God has blessed me, and this is the time to give back,” he stated.

Abeiku Santana, who is a scholar in the field of tourism, has received numerous awards and was recently shortlisted as one of the top 10 tourism personalities in Africa.

