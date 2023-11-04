NPP Primary: Delegates in queues, voting moving smoothly in Upper East  

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Bolgatanga, Nov 4, GNA – Delegates are in queues at the designated voting centres awaiting their turn to cast their ballots in the presidential primary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the 15 constituencies in the Upper East Region.

At Bolgatanga Central, where 809 delegates are expected to vote, the Ghana News Agency observed a smooth exercise so far.

The delegates, who had undergone security checks, had their phones taken from them by the security agencies and returned to them after they had voted.

At Bolgatanga East, where 251 delegates are voting, the process had been smooth but slow. There were no long queues as compared to other constituencies.

At the Bongo Constituency a total of 670 delegates are expected to vote and the exercise was ongoing without challenges.

In all 8,118 delegates have been booked to cast their ballots in the primary across the 15 constituencies of the region.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Peter Ayinbisa, the Regional Communications Officer of the Party, said per information gathered the exercise had been smooth at all voting centres.

“We are anticipating about 99 per cent turnout because some may have travelled out of the country while some may have died…,” he said.

GNA

