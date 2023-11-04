Cameras planted at voting canopy in Kadjebi recovered by Police  

Credit Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/ R), Nov 4, GNA – Two Cameras planted in the canopy, where voting is taking place for the Akan NPP Presidential primaries by an unknown person, have been removed.

The incident halted the election process for some time.

Mr Kofi Aduam Bawuah, Kennedy Agyepong’s Party Agent spotted the device and reported to the Kadjebi District Police Commander, Superintendent Gyan-Mante Frimpong, who then came with his men and dismantled the Cameras.

The Police are keeping the Cameras as exhibits.

The voting, however, resumed after the cameras were removed.

GNA

