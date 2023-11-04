Afriyie Akoto, Addai Nimoh have no agents in Wa 

By Bajin D. Pobia

Wa, Nov. 4, GNA – Two presidential aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have no agents representing them at the two polling stations in the ongoing primary at the Wa Technical Institute.

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Mr Francis Addai Nimoh had no agents at the Wa Central Polling Stations “A” and “B” when voting started.

However, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Ohene Agyapong had agents overseeing the conduct of the election on their behalf.

Some 1,068 delegates were expected to cast their ballots to elect a presidential candidate for the NPP to contest in the 2024 general election.

Security was tight as police officers were seen conducting the delegates into the school compound to form a queue as they awaited their turn to vote.

Voting was going on smoothly and barring any unseen incidents, the process is expected to be peaceful.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

