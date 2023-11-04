NPP Primaries: Three Tongu constituencies endorse Kennedy Agyapong

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Sogakope (V/R), Nov. 4, GNA – The Central, North, and South Tongu constituencies of the Volta Region have endorsed Mr Kennedy Agyapong ahead of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the just-ended presidential primary.

Per the results declared by the Electoral Commission (EC), Mr Agyapong polled 1,131 votes against 901 votes by Dr Bawumia.

At South Tongu, Mr Agyapong had 427 votes, Dr Bawumia 355, Dr Afriyie Akoto, five, and Mr Francis Addai-Nimoh, 11 votes.

In the Central Tongu Constituency, out of the total 547 votes cast, Mr Agyapong had 271 as against 266 for Dr Bawumia, four for Dr Afriyie Akoto, and two for Mr Addai-Nimoh.

At North Tongu, Mr Agyapong had 433 votes whilst Dr Bawumia had 280, Dr Afriyie Akoto and Mr Addai-Nimoh had nine and five votes, respectively.

There were signs of surprise on the faces of some supporters of Dr Bawumia after the certified results were declared at the Sogakope GP Primary School Park.

Mr Batonb S. Braimah, the South Tongu District Electoral Officer, in an interview with the GNA, said the exercise was peaceful.

