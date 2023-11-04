NPP Presidential primary election generally peaceful 

By Iddi Yire

Accra, Nov. 04, GNA – The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Presidential primary has been generally peaceful across the country.

Reports from the Ghana News Agency (GNA) correspondents monitoring the election in all 275 constituencies across the country indicate that voting ended at 1400 hours and vote counting was underway in most constituencies.

The four aspirants participating in the Presidential primary election include Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central; Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie, a former Minister of Food and Agriculture; and Mr Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former MP for Mampong.

203,000 delegates, mainly executives of the Party at the local and national levels, participated in the poll for a presidential candidate to lead the NPP in the Election of 2024.

The Director of Elections at the Electoral Commission, Dr Siriboe Quarcoo, said the process had been without hitches and that the regional results would be collated at the EC Head office, with the final results expected to be declared at the Accra Sports Stadium.

GNA

