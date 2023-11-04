NPP Primary: Bawumia wins Cape Coast South, Ken wins North  

By Prince Acquah

Cape Coast, Nov 4, GNA – Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has won the New Patriotic Party presidential primary in Cape Coast South with 307 of the 574 total votes cast.

His closest contender, Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, came second with 262 votes.

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Mr Francis Addai-Nimo could manage only a vote each.

There were three rejected ballots.

In Cape Coast North, however, Mr Agyapong gave Dr Bawumia and the two other contenders a “showdown” with 318 votes out of 588 votes cast.

The Vice President polled 268 votes, leaving Dr Akoto and Mr Addai-Nimo with two and zero votes, respectively.

There were no rejected ballots.

The voting processes in both constituencies were generally calm and peaceful under strict police security with well-behaved delegates.

Voting closed at exactly 1400 hours as directed ahead of the polls.

As of 1436 hours, counting had ended without any incident.

Mr Alfred Thompson, a member of Bawumia’s Campaign Team, and Mr Kenneth Quansah, Central Regional Youth Organiser and Deputy Regional Coordinator for Ken’s Campaign Team, were both satisfied with the process.

GNA

