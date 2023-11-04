NPP Flagbearer Race: Team Bawumia jubilates over provisional results

By Christopher Arko

Accra, Nov.4 GNA – There is wild jubilation among supporters and members of the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign team over provisional results in the New Patriotic Party presidential primaries.

They said indications were that the Vice President had already crossed the 50 percent plus one votes and on course to secure the NPP flagbearship slot.

The supporters, clad in party colours, gathered at the Vice President’s campaign office amid singing and dancing after some results were declared provisionally.

Four candidates – Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Dr Owusu Afriyie-Akoto, a former Minister for Food and Agriculture, and Mr Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former MP for Mampong are vying to lead the NPP in the 2024 general election..

Over 203,000 delegates, mainly executives of the NPP at the local and national levels, participated in the poll to select a presidential candidate for the Party.

GNA

