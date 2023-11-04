Techiman Senior High School launches 60th anniversary 

By Jerry Azanduna

Techiman (BE/R), Nov. 4, GNA – The Techiman Senior High School is celebrating its 60th anniversary on the theme: “Quality Education for life in our challenging society, the Role of the Stakeholder.”

Mrs. Eunice Owusu Ababio, Assistant Headmistress for Administration, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that the purpose of the celebration was to examine the school’s contributions to the society in the past 60 years.

Techiman Senior High School, also known as TESS, was among the Ghana Trust Schools fund policy established by the Osaegyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the first President of Ghana on November 1, 1963 to champion the course of quality secondary education and enhance the learning capability of students in the area.

The school, which began with about 71 students, now has about 3,279 students with 1,711 boys and 1,580 girls.

She said the school had trained many people in the field of general Arts, Sciences, Agriculture and other vocational programmes, many of whom had become responsible members of society and contributed in diverse ways to national development,

Mrs. Ababio noted that the school had over the years performed well in the West African Senior High School Certificate Examination, participated in the National Math’s and Science Quiz, won lots of sporting competitions and academic debates, among others.

She outlined some of the planned activities to mark the anniversary as beauty pageant, clean-up exercise, medical screening, floating, sensitization, fun fair, indoor games, football, volley ball games and a grand durbar on November 11, 2023.

Mrs. Ababio appealed to Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO), old students and the public to support the school to attain educational excellence.

He expressed gratitude to the staff and management of the school for their dedication and loyalty in bringing the school thus far.

