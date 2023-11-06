Northern Regional Youth Network gets first female President 

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, Nov 06, GNA – Ms Hamza Hanifatu Gomda, a level 400 student at the University for Development Studies, has been sworn into office as the first female President of the Northern Regional Youth Network (NRYN).

The swearing-in ceremony took place in Tamale during the maiden Northern Ghana Youth Budget forum.

Ms Gomda would lead the network for two years.

She was elected unopposed during the NRYN’s 2023 bi-annual congress held in Tamale, and attended by members from the Northern, North East and Savannah Regions.

The forum was organised by YEFL-Ghana with funding support from Oxfam in Ghana, among other partners.

Ms Gomda, speaking after being sworn into office, said her leadership would be rooted in three key principles, namely, inclusivity, empowerment, and impact.

She assured fostering an inclusive environment where everyone would feel valued and heard and to have access to resources and opportunities to reach their full potential.

Mr Abdul-Latif Abdul-Rahaman, the immediate past President of the NRYN, called for support for the new leadership in championing issues confronting the youth in the country.

Mr Alhassan Abdul-Ganiyu, Technical Advisor for Youth Advocacy and Gender at YEFL-Ghana, urged the new leadership to represent the voices of young people in advocating youth empowerment and inclusion in key national issues.

GNA

