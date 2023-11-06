Minister appeals to stakeholders to promote moral values among children  

By Comfort Sena Fetrie-Akagbor

Tamale, Nov 06, GNA – Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister, has appealed to stakeholders to be interested in the moral upbringing of children by inculcating in them sound values and habits.

He said the development of moral values was a necessary process that should begin in childhood, to set them for “a pleasant personality combined with a strong character.”

Alhaji Saibu made the appeal during the 50th anniversary of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Tamale-Kukuo Congregation on the theme: “Breaking Grounds in Ministry in Northern Ghana, Successes, Challenges and the Way Forward”.

The occasion was to thank God for His blessings and guidance and recognise the immense contributions of individuals and organisations to the success and growth of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Northern Ghana over the past 50 years.

Alhaji Saibu said at an early age, it was important to inculcate good moral values and an upright moral compass in every child or student, encouraging good behaviour for them to know how to tell right from wrong.

He commended the church for its significant contributions to the country’s development through the establishment of educational facilities across the region.

Dr Emmanuel Adjei Korbla Amey, the immediate past Clerk of the General Assembly of the Church, advised religious leaders to put in place strategic plans to deal with the challenges of pluralism, materialism and moral relativism to consolidate the achievement of the past and the present and to become the pivotal point of evangelising in the Upper-Northern Presbytery of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Ghana.

Reverend Churchill Nelson Agbley, Pastor, Synod Moderator of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Ghana, stated that the Tamale-Kukuo Congregation was established on the 30th of September, 1973 led by Mr Mathias Worlana Ofori, who was part of the Ewe community worshipping with the Presbyterian Church of Ghana before they separated.

He said the church had played a crucial role in transforming the lives of individuals, families and communities.

GNA

