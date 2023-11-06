JJ Rawlings Foundation donates to Mepe flood victims 

Accra, Nov 6, GNA – The JJ Rawlings Foundation has donated relief items and medication to the Mepe Traditional Council for distribution to the victims of the flood caused by the Akosombo Hydroelectric Dam spillage.

Togbe Kwasi Nego VI, the Mankralo of the Mepe Traditional Area in the Volta Region, expressed gratitude to the Foundation and Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings for a donation.

“It is heartwarming that the children of former President Rawlings have led a delegation from the Foundation to make the donation to the victims of the floods,” he said in a statement issued by the Foundation, copied to the Ghana News Agency.

He recalled the passion and dedication with which the former President led in nation-building, adding: “Your coming means a lot to us because you are doing what your father would have done if he were alive.”

The delegation, led by Madam Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings, and Madam Amina Agyeman-Rawlings, presented medication, rice, gari, beans, maize, water, mosquito nets, mattresses, clothes, cooking utensils, and toiletries to the victims.

More than one thousand homes were submerged, 200 houses collapsed and farms destroyed.

Tobge Nego informed the delegation that the community’s water bodies were contaminated because the floods took over public toilets, cemeteries and refuse dumps, making the water unsafe for consumption.

“A lot of property was lost in the floods. We are thankful to God no one got drowned. Unfortunately, contrary to some reports there were no prior plans for evacuation,” he said.

“So, we started making appeals to all to come to our aid and, so far, we have received over 30,000 bags of water, which we have distributed to our people. We have also received some food items that we have distributed to about a thousand households.”

Madam Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings, the Executive Director of the JJ Rawlings Foundation, said the visit was to show solidarity with the people of Mepe for what had befallen them.

“As much as we are relieved to hear that no lives were lost, losing one’s property can have an unbearable effect on life. We hope that our donation will lessen the blow to the people of Mepe.”

Mamaga Adzo Sreku IV, the Paramount Queenmother, Mepe Traditional Area, recalled the relationship late President Rawlings had with Mepe, describing him as “one of us.”

“Having you here means a lot to us. It has brought back good memories. I know his spirit came with you. Thank you especially for bringing us medication,” she said.

The delegation visited some of the devastated areas in Mepe, hitching a ride on a boat at some point to survey the extent of the flooding and damage.

They interacted with some of the victims, who appealed for books and learning material for the children, clothes and feminine hygiene products.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

