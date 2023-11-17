Nkwanta South NPP parliamentary aspirant pledges transformational leadership

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) Nov 17, GNA – Mr Joshua Gmayeenam Makubu, the Oti Regional Minister, a parliamentary candidate aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Nkwanta South Constituency for Election 2024, Parliament (MP), said his topmost priority is to create jobs and infrastructural development of the constituency.

He said he was determined to make this vision feasible if given the nod to represent the constituents in the upcoming primary on December 7.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after vetting, he said some of his key areas included, creating decent and sustainable jobs for the youth and investing in youth to have access to education up to tertiary level.

The aspiring candidate promised to introduce youth mentorship programmes to the area so that many young ones could learn to become industrious men and women in the future.

Mr Makubu expressed his belief that the Nkwanta South Constituency had not seen enough progress, but he was confident that he possessed the qualities and capabilities to change this narrative with the mandate of the people.

He appealed to stakeholders, traditional authorities and religious leaders to have a dialogue with electorates to vote massively for him as parliamentary candidate comes December 2, 2023.

