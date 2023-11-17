Assembly members, Unit Committee aspirants throng EC Office to file

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), Nov 17, GNA – Prospective Assembly member and Unit Committee aspirants in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region visited the Electoral Commission (E.C) Office to submit their nomination forms.

Mr. Solomon Bombor, an aspirant for Kadjebi Freetown Electoral Area, engaging with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at EC Premises, said he wanted to file early to avoid any last-minute challenges.

He said there were six contestants but was confident of winning come December 19.

Mr. Luckman Hamza, an aspirant for Dzindziso Electoral Area, said he used to be Unit Committee member previously, but now wanted to be an Assemblyman for the area, because he had acquired a lot of experience to assume that post.

He said though there were three contestants, he would excel because of the confidence the electorate reposed in him.

Mr. Kabi Nyande, an Assemblyman for Okanta, who is seeking re-election, told GNA that he was sure of retaining his position because of trust the electorate had in him.

He said they were two, but he would be declared victorious after the polls on December 19.

Mr. Richmond Kwabena Frimpong, a contestant for Pampawie Electoral Area, said he was there to file because “early bird catches the worm” and that though they were two contestants vying for the post, he would be the winner after the polls.

Mr. Gershon Dzandu, a former Assemblyman for Koto-Nkwanta, who is staging a come-back was confidence of victory comes December 19.

He said the electorate of Koto-Nkwanta wanted him to come back because they realised that he had performed far better than his successor.

There were two contestants.

Submission of completed Nomination Forms which must be delivered in quadruplicate by the Candidate or the Proposer or Seconder together with two copies of a recent post-card bust sized photographs to the Returning Officer of the Electoral Area for which the Candidate seek election, starts from the 16th to the 17th of November, 2023 between the hours of 0900 hours (about 1 month 1 week) to 1200hrs and 1400 hrs to 1700hrs the evening on each day.

GNA

