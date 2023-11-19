MP aspirant donates to constituents

By Rosemary Wayo

Sawla (S/R), Nov 19, GNA – Mr Banasco Seidu Nuhu, an aspiring Member of Parliament (MP) for the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba Constituency on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has made donations to students and persons with disabilities in the constituency.

Items donated included school uniforms, wheelchairs, white canes, crutches, books, pens, as well as laptops and desktop computers to furnish computer laboratories in the constituency.

Mr Nuhu, speaking to the Ghana News Agency, said the donation and earlier initiatives seeking the welfare of the constituents were to address their immediate needs, as well as to set the groundwork for a sustainable and thriving constituency.

He said he had initiated 17 computer laboratories, which were strategically placed across the constituency to facilitate ICT learning.

He indicated his commitment towards progress of the people in the Sawla-Tuna- Kalba Constituency, adding that his commitment was evident in the numerous interventions that had earned unwavering support of communities to his side.

