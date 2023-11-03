More than 11,000 delegates in Volta vote to elect NPP Flagbearer

By Maxwell Awumah

Ho, Nov. 3, GNA – A total of 11,995 delegates from 18 constituencies in the Volta Region are expected to cast their ballots in the November 4 Presidential Primary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Perry Kwashie Nuwordu, the Volta Regional Director of Communication, NPP, briefing the Ghana News Agency, said the Party was hopeful that the elections would be peaceful.

The Party would elect a marketable candidate to lead it into the 2024 general election to “break the eight,” he said.

There were laid down rules governing the elections, Mr Nuwordu, and urged all delegates to adhere to the rules for an incident-free exercise.

He cautioned them against taking pictures of their votes as it was against the regulations.

