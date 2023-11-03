NPP Presidential primary in Sunyani East puts on hold – EC

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, Nov. 03, GNA – The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential Primaries in the Sunyani East constituency has been put on hold, the Electoral Commission (EC) has confirmed.

The delegates in the constituency would, therefore, be disenfranchised, as the NPP goes to the poll on Saturday November 4, to elect a flagbearer to lead the party in Election 2024.

According to party sources, a high court in Sunyani had set aside the constituency album following an injunction filed by some aggrieved members of the party in relation to the constituency primaries held early this year.

Mr Young Asirifi, the Bono Regional Director of the EC, gave the confirmation in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani on the preparation towards the conduct of the primary in the region.

He said the EC in the region had received election materials, which had been kept safe at the regional armory, saying all was set for the conduct of the elections, and added the commission had also engaged and trained its electoral officers too.

Meanwhile more than 6,000 delegates are expected to cast their ballots in the Presidential primary, to be conducted in the 10 remaining constituencies of the region.

Mr Kofi Ofosu Boateng, the Bono Regional Secretary of the NPP told the GNA that “the police have assured us of absolute security.”

“The EC is handling all the electoral processes and arrangements are geared up awaiting tomorrow for the elections,” he stated.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

