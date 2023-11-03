All set for NPP presidential primary in Sissala

By Mohammed Balu

Tumu, (UWR), Nov. 03, GNA – Mr Alhassan Kantong, the Upper West Regional organizer of the New Patriotic Part said he was on a mission to ensure 100 per cent vote for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the Wa East constituency.

Mr Kantong met executives of all polling stations to emphasize the need for an overwhelming endorsement of the Vice President in Funsi after visiting other communities and constituencies of the region.

He was accompanied by Dr Ewurah Suleman Kandia Mahama, the District Chief Executive, Mr Salifu Yakubu, and other constituency executives.

Earlier Mr Kantong together with Madam Ayisha Batong Hor, District Chief Executive, Sissala West toured most parts of the Sissala West communities and appealed to delegates to vote massive for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

In the Sissala East Constituency, Mr Amidu Chinnia Issahaku, the Member of Parliament and Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation also visited delegates in the communities to endorse the DMB campaign and told delegates to elect someone that can win the 2024 general elections.

He was joined by Dr Tanko Daniel, the regional Secretary of the party in the Upper West region.

in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) Dr Tanko said all was set for Saturday’s exercise.

Mr Benin Suleman, a coordinator for the Kennedy Adjapong campaign team in the Sissala East in a telephone interview said, “We don’t want what happened in the Super Delegates to repeat itself” and expressed hope that the 528 delegates will show up at the community center to reject Dr Bawumia.

He, however, expressed concern about the venue being too open and called for tight security to avoid any trouble.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

