MMDCEs trained on leadership, managerial skills

Tamale, Nov. 1, GNA – The Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development in collaboration with the Institute of Local Government Studies, has held a three-day capacity building training for Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) on leadership and managerial skills.

The training, held in Tamale, brought together all the MMDCEs from six regions of the country namely Northern, Upper East, Upper West, North East, Savannah and Oti Regions.

Mr Daniel Botwe, Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, interacting with the media during the training, said it was to enable the beneficiary MMDCEs exhibit quality leadership at their respective offices.

Mr Botwe was optimistic that the training would also enhance their commitment to deliver as expected of them.

He commended the facilitators of the training and urged the participating MMDCEs to listen attentively to the presentations and seek clarity on issues as the facilitators were knowledgeable and in position to address their concerns.

The MMDCEs expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development for organising the training for them and assured the Minister that it would go a long way to enhance their skills to discharge their duties as expected of them.

