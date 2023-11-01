Elevate Gomoa East District to Municipal status – Chief appeals

By Edward Dankwah

Accra, Nov. 1, GNA – Nana Abor Atta II, the Chief of Gomoa Fetteh and Twafohen of Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area, has appealed to the Government to elevate the Gomoa East District to a Municipal status.

He said the population of the district, which was over 350,000 inhabitants, was more populated than several other Municipalities and some Metropolitan Assemblies.

“Our District was ranked 7th amongst districts, municipalities and metropolitan assemblies throughout the country,” he added.

Nana Abor Atta II made the appeal at a development forum organised by Africa Seafront Properties Limited and the Spio-Garbrah Foundation, with organisational support from Ghana Real Estate Development Association (GREDA) at Gomoa Fetteh, in the Central Region.

The Forum, which was the first of its kind, was on the theme: “Peace, Unity and Development.”

Nana Atta II said the Gomoa Fetteh lands were stool lands that did not belong to individuals, and appealed to prospective investors to approach the chiefs whenever they needed lands for investment.

He commended Dr Spio-Garbrah, former Ambassador of Ghana to USA and Mexico, for his vision in initiating the development forum, and encouraged him to organise more of such events because without peace and unity there could be no developments within the community.

Mr Solomon Darko Quarm, the District Chief Executive of the Gomoa East District, said in addition to peace, unity and development, there was the need to ensure security of the people.

He said prospective investors would not feel safe if people had to carry weapons to functions, stating that the Government was making efforts to improve on developmental projects such as infrastructure, as far as land guard activities were concerned.

Mr Quarm noted that, for instance, the establishment of the Pentecost Convention Center at Gomoa Fetteh during the COVID-19 period was at the disposal of the Government to keep the patients free of charge.

“People queued at most advanced hospitals in Europe and America and were dying in millions, yet not a single soul perished at the Pentecost Convention Center here in Ghana,” he added

The DCE appealed to the chiefs to assist the district maintain peace in the area, indicating that there was the need to establish a Land Secretariat or Committee to protect the Gomoa lands.

Mr Desmond De-Graft Paitoo, Member of Parliament, Gomoa East Constituency, called on his constituents to support the peace efforts being made by the authorities to ensure development in the district.

Dr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, founder of Spio-Garbrah Foundation, thanked the chiefs for their collaboration, without which the event could not have been successful.

The presence of the Chiefs and Queen mothers in their flamboyant regalia added a colour to the most magnificent event in grand style best witnessed than described.

Other speakers were representatives of the District Assemblies, the District Education Directorate, the District Health Service, the Lands Commission, District Environment officials, the Village and College of Hope.

