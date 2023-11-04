Heavy security presence greets NPP Presidential primaries 

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah/ Gladys Abaka

Fijai(WR), Nov. 4, GNA – here is heavy security presence in all three polling centres visited by the Ghana News Agency in the Takoradi Metropolis.

At the three centres, Essikado-Ketan constituency, Effia Constituency and the Kwesimintsim, the GNA counted more than 45 police officers at the centres.

Meanwhile, the process started on time and in a very peaceful atmosphere.

Visiting the Effia- constituency, a total number of 91 delegates had cast their votes out of 491 expected delegates.

The Kwesimintsim polling station saw 40 delegates cast their votes as of 0757 hours out of 411 delegates.

Agents for the Presidential candidates were vigilantly monitoring the process to ensure a free and fair election for their preferred candidates.

GNA

