Elections underway smoothly in Tema Region  

By GNA Tema Regional Team

Tema, Nov. 4, GNA – Voting in the New Patriotic Party Presidential Primaries is underway smoothly across the various constituencies amid heavy police presence at all the polling centres created for the purpose.

The voting is taking place in the Tema East, Tema Central, Prampram, Tema Central, Kpone-Katamanso, Tema West, and Ada,

There is a heavy police presence at the Prampram Anglican School Park, the centre for the NPP presidential primary in the Ningo-Prampram Constituency.

Unlike other elections, the police officers, numbering about 100, are visibly stationed in the voting area, and vantage points in the school park.

The police, led by the Deputy Tema Regional Police Commander, are ensuring that the election was held without a hitch.

The GNA at Prampram observed that delegates were scanned before being allowed to join the queue.

At the Twedaase No. 11 A&B centre for the Tema East Constituency elections, some NPP delegates engaged the police in a battle of words for preventing them from entering the polling station. The security officials, however, managed to calm the storms.

Voting had already begun at Tema Central with strict police presence both at the polling station and around.

The GNA observed at the Tema Central polling centre that delegates were body searched before entering as no phones were allowed at the polling area.

At the Tema West Constituency, with polling stations set up at the Star Basic School in Tema (Community 5), voting commenced at 0820 hours.

In an interview with the GNA Tema Regional Team, Mr. Kwesi Poku Bosompem, the NPP Tema West Constituency Chairman, said a total of 1,383 delegates from 19 electoral areas were eligible to cast their votes.

He expressed hope for a peaceful and successful conclusion to the elections and encouraged all delegates to cast their votes without apprehension, emphasising the presence of the police to ensure order is upheld.

The originally scheduled voting time of 0700 hours was delayed and commenced at 0820 hours.

At Prampram, a total of 1,004 delegates are expected to vote in the party’s presidential primaries on November 4.

Mr. Michael Tetteh Eku, the Ningo-Prampram NPP Constituency Chairman, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency ahead of the primaries, which have four candidates contesting to be the flagbearer of the party for the 2024 general elections.

Mr. Eku said the 1,004 delegates were comprised of 965 polling officers, 22 electoral area coordinators, and 17 constituency executives.

He said all was set for the elections, stating that it would be a walk-in and vote process at the Prampram Anglican School.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

