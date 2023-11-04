Daumont wins fifth tittle of a 102 Criterium in Bobo-bobo  

By Rihana Adam

Accra, Nov. 4, GNA – Burkinabe’s Paul Daumont emerged winner of the Stage Eight Tour Du Faso competition in Bobo-bobo.

In a distance of 102 criterium with over 10-laps the Burkinabè cyclist finished with a time of two hours, 59 minutes and one second followed by Ivorian sprinter Abu Sanogo in just six seconds, with Cisse Issiaka of Burkina Faso placing third.

Over 60 riders took part in the yellow jersey competition, but Daumont (The beast) cruised past the finished line to secure his jersey.

A series of breakaways were witnessed three laps to finish with Paul Damont still in the leading pack.

The crowd kept up their chants for their idol anytime he got around the market square end of the road.

At a point, it was becoming obvious that the Burkinabe sprinter would win the race one lap to finish and he did.

It was a brilliant maintenance into the bunch with low work rate as his teammates did all the job.

Getting to the finish stretch of about 20km Paul broke off and sprang to finish throwing Bobodioulasso into a state of uncontrolled jubilation.

However, Ghana had three riders in the bunch; Solomon Tagoe, Michael Naaba and Emmanuel Mensah stuck in the first bunch until they were dismembered from the men five laps into the game.

Ghana’ s performance was still evident. The team had improved even better than the previous stages.

Two more stages to go. A hectic Road Race from Bobodioulasso to Pa covering a distance of 144km. After the race the entire riders would be transported by bus to Ouagadougou over 235km.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

