GHANET walks against HIV and AIDS in Western Region  

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Effia (WR) Nov. 25, GNA – The Ghana HIV and AIDs Network, (GHANET) has organized a two-hour walk against the spread of HIV and AIDs in the Western Region.

The walk, which started from the Takoradi Technical Institute gate through some streets in Effiakuma, ended at the Effia Police Park where both the young and old were sensitized on new infections and preventive or abstinence measures.

Ms. Joyce Begyina, the Effia Kwesimintsin Municipal Assembly Health Director, the Chief of Apremdo, Nana Egya Kwamena XI and Ms. Eva Ankrah, from Hurds Foundation were some high-profile personalities who joined school children and other community members in the walk to mark the AIDS Day on the theme: “Let Communities Lead”.

Nana Egya Kwamena XI, the Chief of Apremdo, encouraged the youth to endeavour to control their sexual drive.

He said communities needed able-bodied individuals to build their development aspirations and that the youth, who were key in the processes, must guard their lives jealously against the ravaging hands of HIV and AIDS.

Ms Begyina said infections among the youth were increasing and accounting for seven per cent of total new infections.

She added that female sex workers had high risks of exposure and called for massive education to save the girl child.

Ms. Alberta Kwofie, the Western Regional Vice President of GHANET, said the walk was also to educate Ghanaians on self-testing to promote voluntary testing to know the individual status.

GNA

