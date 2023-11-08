Ghana rallies development partners to share digital innovations 

By Edward Acquah/Rakiba Mohammed

Accra, Nov. 8, GNA- Ghana has appealed to its development partners to share their digital innovations to help build a transformative digital ecosystem and create sustainable jobs.

Dr Kwaku Afriyie, the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation (MESTI), said developing countries should not be left behind the global digital drive to ensure an inclusive digital space.

The Minister made the call in a speech read on his behalf by Mr Patrick Nomo, the Chief Director, MESTI at a ceremony to open the 3rd Ghana Digital Innovation Week in Accra officially.

The three-day event, which provided a platform to showcase digital innovations and discuss opportunities in the industry, was on the theme: “Innovate, collaborate, elevate shaping a future of endless potential”.

Dr Afriyie said countries that were far advanced in technology and innovation should be open to discussions and collaborations on digital innovations to help unleash the potential of developing countries.

“…It’s fortunate that we have all these countries as our development partners, and we call on you to share your lessons and experiences to guide us in making meaningful contributions to global innovation,” he said.

Dr Afriyie said Ghana had made significant progress in its digitisation agenda, but there was much to do regarding skills development, infrastructure, and policy instruments.

Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, in a speech read on her behalf, said collaboration was key in building the digital divide and called on development partners to continue to support the country to achieve its digitisation agenda.

“Collaboration is the cornerstone of progress, and it is true partnerships that we can accelerate our journey toward a digitally inclusive society,” she said.

Mr Selorm Adadevoh, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN, projected Ghana’s digital ecosystem to be more dynamic in the next decade and called for more investment in the sector to achieve its full potential.

He emphasised the need for more research, political will and policy action to create an enabling environment for the sector to thrive.

The Ghana Digital Innovation Week is a nationwide series of events showcasing and celebrating milestones in Ghana’s Digital Innovation Ecosystem.

The initiative provides a platform for various actors to learn, share ideas and create connections to enhance the progress of the landscape.

