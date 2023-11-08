WHO donates to Ghana in support of Akosombo flood victims 

By Samira Larbie

Accra, Nov 7, GNA- The World Health Organisation (WHO) has donated eight tons of essential medical supplies worth $65,000 to the Ministry of Health to support affected communities of the Akosombo Dam Spillage.

The supplies include intravenous fluids, antibiotics, pain medications, water sanitation and hygiene kits, consumables, and antihypertensives.

Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO African Regional Director, who made the donation during a courtesy call to the Minister of Health, stated that Ghana and other African countries face a high burden of public health emergencies.

She stated that while most health emergencies in the region were caused by disease outbreaks, a significant number were brought on by climate change, which led to severe events such as flooding, drought, and food insecurity.

Dr. Moeti noted that gaps in health systems make optimal response to health threats difficult.

She emphasised that Ghana needed to accelerate efforts for resilient systems, including reinforcing capacities at the primary care level, to provide adequate and quality health care, and prepare for, and respond to health emergencies.

“Through our country office, WHO is committed to continue supporting Ghana in building a strong and resilient health system to effectively respond to health emergencies while ensuring the continuity of essential health services as part of achieving universal health,” she stated.

Dr Moeti acknowledged the contribution of the entire UN body, multilateral and bilateral agencies, partners, donors, the private sector, and Ghanaians in supporting the government to effectively respond to the plight of the people affected by the floods.

She is on a two-day official visit to Ghana to attend the WHO Inter-Parliamentary Union African Parliament high-level conference on strengthening health security preparedness.

The meeting seeks to provide a forum for parliamentarians from national parliaments in Africa to exchange ideas, build political support, strengthen capacities, and foster coordination in driving sustainable action for global health security and building health system resilience for the future of their countries.

Mr Kwaku Agyemang Manu, the Minister of Health, thanked the WHO for its unwavering support of the Ministry.

“Grateful for the support received in the harmonizing health facility assessment survey that assesses the availability of health facilities and the capacities of facilities to provide service at required standards of quality,” he added.

Mr Agyemang Manu said the recent flood situation in the country was very worrying and that implications for people’s health needed to be addressed promptly.

The health systems in the affected areas are overwhelmed and, as a result, require some assistance to ensure that essential health services are provided and that capacity for public health emergencies is strengthened.

He said that to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC), Ghana had prioritized enhanced quality of care at the Primary Health care level through the Network of Practice that was currently being implemented.

GNA

