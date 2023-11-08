Conference on Protestant Education in digital era underway in Koforidua 

By Bertha Badu-Agyei

Koforidua, Nov 8, GNA – A five-day global conference on Protestant Education in the Digital Era, being hosted by Ghana, is underway in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital.

Known as the Global Pedagogical Network -Joining in Reformation (GPENReformation), the conference is in collaboration with the Akuapem Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), on the theme: “Seeds of Hope in Complex Times, Protestant Education in the Digital Era.”

The GPENReformation is an international network of Protestant educational institutions with global membership, headquartered in Germany, where Martin Luther’s Reformation began, and in Rwanda.

Participants from Ghana, Germany, Rwanda, USA, Cameroon, Brazil, Congo, Zambia, Philippines, and Burundi, among other countries, would deliberate on how Protestant Education could impact global education in the digital era.

Dr Birgit Sendler-Koschel, from the Protestant Church in Germany, and GPENreformation Council member, said the conference aims to develop high quality education as well as share solidarity worldwide.

Protestant schools prepare young ones to take positive roles in society and inspire them with a strong sense of social responsibility to work with each other in the global community in their different contexts.

Reverend Professor Adow Obeng, former Vice Chancellor of the Presbyterian University, said Protestant or mission schools must lead the charge of ensuring their teachers and students were well resourced in terms of technology and digitalisation to enhance teaching and learning.

In the digital era schools, and for that matter mission or Protestant institutions, must find innovative ways to leverage digitalisation in ways that values of mission schools were not compromised, he said.

Whiles admitting that mainstreaming technology into teaching and learning faced challenges such as poor connectivity and access to internet in the rural areas “proper planning and prioritization can address them, ” he said.

Reverend Asiedu Acheampong, the Chairperson of the Akuapem Presbytery, said it was high time educational institutions were properly positioned to infuse digital technology into teaching and learning, especially in Africa, to take advantage of current trends to advance education.

“We must move away from the use of paper and pencil, chalk and board,” he said.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

