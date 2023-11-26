Fad Lan sells out Aliu Mahama Stadium in thrilling “Amazing” concert

By Simon Asare

Accra, Nov. 26, GNA – The Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium was packed to its rafters as young Ghanaian rapper Fad Lan hosted a thrilling musical night dubbed “Amazing” concert.

The atmosphere inside the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium was sizzling, with more than eight hours of non-stop live performances from some of the Northern Region’s finest musicians and performers.

Fad Lan, who was the headline act for the event, produced a nostalgic performance spanning more than an hour as he introduced popular music figure Macasio on stage.

Macassio, a multiple award-winning musician and performer, delivered an entertaining energy at the stadium as he performed some of his back-to-back hit songs, giving patrons what they had been anticipating for a long time.

Popularly known as the Young Bull, Fad Lan demonstrated his prowess on the night, with fans applauding his stage craft coupled with enticing dance moves.

Another popular music figure, Fancy Gadam, was at the concert to support his fellow musician, Fad Lan, as they have both worked on various musical projects.

Fancy Gadam amped up the crowed when he stepped on stage as he performed some of his songs with patrons on their feet.

The concert also witnessed some good performances by Itz Flexy, Ricch Kid, Don Ziggy, Da BlackStar, and Sbio, among many others.

GNA

