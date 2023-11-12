Escaped lion throws Italian town into turmoil for hours

Rome, Nov. 12, (dpa/GNA) – A lion that escaped from a circus caused hours of excitement in the Italian harbour town of Ladispoli on Saturday.

The predator roamed the streets of the town of 40,000 inhabitants to the north of Rome during the afternoon.

Mayor Alessandro Grando had warned the population to be “extremely careful.”

It took several hours before the animal could be tranquilized and recaptured.

Several videos had circulated on the internet showing the animal strutting leisurely through the streets of the harbour town and along the pavements.

Most residents stayed in their houses and flats as a precaution. Some were also temporarily trapped in their cars.

The animal was later spotted among reeds outside Ladispoli.

Later the evening, it was possible to locate the lion and give it an anaesthetic injection, according to the mayor. The lion then fell asleep after a few minutes and was brought back to the circus.

GNA

