Dozens buried in India motorway tunnel collapse

New Delhi, Nov. 12, (dpa/GNA) – Rescue workers in northern India are searching for trapped construction workers following the partial collapse of a motorway tunnel, local media reported.

About 36 to 40 people could be trapped in the collapsed tunnel near the small town of Uttarkashi in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, the Hindustan Times reported on Sunday, citing rescue workers.

According to the report, 160 emergency personnel were involved in the rescue work on site.

An approximately 150 metre-long section of the 4.5 kilometre-long tunnel collapsed early on Sunday, the paper said.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

