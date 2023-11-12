André Ayew completes move to French side Le Havre

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, Nov. 11, GNA – Andre Ayew, 33, Captain of the senior national team, the Black Stars has sealed a move to French side Le Havre as a free agent for the rest of the 2023/24 season.

The BlackStars forward had been in talks with the French giants over the past months, having snubbed some top European sides who were chasing for his signature.

Ayew’s recent exclusion from active club football had been questioned by many following Ghana’s preparations towards upcoming competitions.

The 2022/23 premier league season was the last time the skipper played for a club side after featuring in 13 games for Nottingham Forest also a free agent.

One of his best memories was from 2007 to 2015 where he scored 44 goals in 160 appearances for Olympique Marseille.

To his credit, he is a two-time French ligue cup winner who is hoping to make exploits with Le Havre who were sixth on the table.

Ayew would lead the BlackStars in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and the Africa Cup of Nations.

