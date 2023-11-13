Epixode announces artiste line-up for annual Lamajo festival

By Simon Asare

Accra, Nov. 13, GNA – After a successful and unforgettable Lamajo experience last year, Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall artiste Epixode has announced a star-studded line-up for this year’s edition.

Artistes expected to grace this year’s festival, which is slated for Saturday, December 2, 2023, at the Alliance Française, include Edem, Tinny, Trigmatic, Adane Best, KK Fosu, Abiana, Adane Best, Ackah Blay, and a host of others.



There would be some surprise appearances at this year’s festival, especially after Stonebwoy made a cameo on stage during last year’s festival together with some top world reggae and dancehall stars.



The term “Lamajo,” which translates into English as “Sing and Let Me Dance,” would see these top stars serenade music lovers with top-class live band performances in numerous genres.



Epixode, in an interview, said his goal was to make Lamajo a global festival that honours African music and promotes the sharing of music cultures.

“It is going to be a festival to celebrate artistes and this year’s artiste line-up is going to celebrate indigenous Ghanaian music.

“Last year’s event was epic, and we saw some international artistes perform on stage together with my brother Stonebwoy, who made a surprise appearance. So I entreat music lovers to come in their numbers and support the festival,” he said.

GNA

