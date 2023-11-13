I’m the best to lead NPP in Madina Constituency–Lamptey 

By Patrick Obeng

Accra, Nov.13, GNA—Mr Robert Lamptey, an aspiring New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Madina Constituency, says he is the best to lead the party in the constituency to win the seat for NPP in next year’s parliamentary election.

He said he had the hope that he was going to win the election due to the social interventions he was engaged in and the feedback from his campaign tour in the constituency.

Mr Lamptey disclosed this when he met the delegates from Adenta West and Madina West at Madina in Accra on Sunday.

‘This is a pointer to the fact that the people in the constituency wanted to change the narrative regarding the ‘old stock’, Mr Lamptey said.

He said he had launched the ‘Nkayee’ project where the members of the party who had contributed immensely to the constituency and were now old will be receiving support.

‘ I have done a lot of work for the constituency by providing some streetlights for some communities and that when given the nod by the delegates I will win the seat for the party and also help to break the eight-year political jinx,’ he said.

The NPP Parliamentary aspirant said he had formed a health team in the constituency where medical services would be offered to the people.

Mr Lamptey called on his followers and the youth to campaign based on issues devoid of insults, acrimony and name-calling.

‘All the aspirants in the constituency belong to the NPP stock and as such, let us all foster unity during our campaigns’, Mr Lamptey added.

