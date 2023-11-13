African pop star Noami Achu arrives in Ghana for musical tour 

By Simon Asare

Accra, Nov.13, GNA – Cameroonian singer, rapper, and songwriter Noami Achu has touched down in Ghana as she prepares for a series of musical tours and philanthropic works across the country.

Noami Achu, who is popularly referred to as the “Queen of Bamenda”, is among the forerunners of Cameroonian pop music, particularly in the diaspora.

Her newly released “African Pepper” album is among the best-performing musical African projects this year and continues to rack up impressive streaming numbers.

Speaking to the media following her arrival at the Kotoka International Airport, Noami Achu expressed excitement about her tour in Ghana, which she describes as a country with a rich musical heritage.

“I love Ghanaian music, and I know lots of artistes from Ghana like DBlack, Reggie Rockstone, Bisa Kdei, and a host of others, and I am looking forward to meeting and collaborating with them on various music projects.

“African music is doing well on the international stage, but I think we need to stay united to keep this movement going. That is one of the major reasons I am in Ghana to work with some artistes,” she said.

Noami Achu stated that she plans to shoot some music videos in Ghana, especially for songs on her album, as well as some new works with some Ghanaian artistes.

She also stated that she looks forward to visiting some deprived communities in Ghana to offer them the necessary support.

Noami Achu, who was once the automated voice for MTN Cameroon, has numerous albums and extended plays to her credit, including “No Boundaries,” “Positive Energy,” and “Long Live the Queen,” among many others.



In 2016, she won awards for Best Female Artiste in Inspirational Music at the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMMA) and the 2016 Next Generation Award for Best Female Artiste.

