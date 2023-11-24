Eighty-one persons file to contest assembly election in Ho Municipality

By Caleb Kuleke, GNA

Ho, Nov. 24, GNA – Eighty-one aspirants, comprising seven women and 74 men, have filed to contest the district assembly election in the Ho Municipality of the Volta Region.

They will be contesting in 29 electoral areas within the Municipality, Nana Oduro Numapau, the Ho Municipal Electoral Officer, told the Ghana News Agency on Friday.

Meanwhile, 171 aspirants, comprising of 20 women and 151 men, have also filed to contest the unit committee election in the area.

Madam Anna Lanyo, an aspirant at Takla Electoral Area, told the GNA that her priority was to stand for women in the area to make their voices heard.

She said she would champion the community’s development by lobbying for investment, which would create job opportunities for the people.

The Electoral Commission has set December 19, 2023, for the district level elections across the country.

