GAF Intake 32 donate medical equipment to 37 Military Hospital

Accra, Nov 23, GNA – The Regular Career Couse (RCC) Intake 32 of the Ghana Armed Forces has donated medical equipment worth Ghc300,000 to the 37 Military Hospital, Accra, and the Airborne Medical Reception Station, Bawa Barracks, Tamale.

The equipment, which included a portable ventilator, cardiac monitors, oxygen concentrators, digital sphygmomanometer, oxygen flowmeters, nebulizers, suction machines, digital thermometers and glucometers, and hospital beds, among other sophisticated hardware and supplies, would be given to the emergency units of both medical facilities.

The gesture was a component of the commemoration of their 30th anniversary since graduating from the military academy.

Brigadier-General Prosper Ayibor, Commander of the 37 Military Hospital expressed his satisfaction with senior officers of the RCC Intake 32 for donating the essential medical equipment to the hospital.

The hospital, he said, could no longer rely on outside help, and the gesture by the GAF’s uniformed men would be beneficial.

“We cannot continue to rely solely on external support, corporate institutions, and well-meaning Ghanaians. It is therefore gratifying to know that many individuals and groupings within the Ghana Armed Forces have come to this realization and doing everything possible to contribute their quota to help the hospital to render the required service,” he said.

Air Commodore Joseph Mensah-Larkai, President of RCC Intake 32, said that the gesture was in response to the hospital’s repeated requests for support and was a fulfillment of the pledge they made at their 30th anniversary in 2022.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, who also gave 10,000 cedis to buy the equipment, thanked intake 32 for the gesture.

He advised the medical team to take good care of and operate the equipment with care.

