Two reported dead in clashes with Israeli army in Gaza

Gaza/Tel Aviv, Nov 24, (dpa/GNA) – The Israeli army is said to have clashed with Palestinians, who were travelling to the north of the Gaza Strip against military orders, according to Hamas sources in the territory.

The sources said two people were killed by gunfire in the central area of the Gaza Strip, and others were injured.

Eyewitnesses reported that the army had used tear gas.

An Israeli military spokesman said the reports were being investigated.

An army spokesman gave a statement in Arabic on Friday, saying that under no circumstances would people be allowed to travel from the south to the north. “We call on you not to approach the forces or the areas north of Wadi Gaza,” the statement said.

It called on people to use the ceasefire, which will last at least four days, to stock up on essential supplies. “The northern Gaza Strip is a combat zone, and it is forbidden to stay there.”

According to eyewitness reports, hundreds of people set off after the ceasefire began, to check on their homes in the north and try and find relatives.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

