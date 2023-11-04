Delegates at Tema West express frustration over alleged missing names  

By Ruth Dery

Tema, Nov. 4, GNA – Some Tema West Constituency delegates have alleged that their names were missing from the voter register that empowers them to participate in the ongoing NPP Presidential primary.

These delegates discovered, to their dismay, that their names were conspicuously absent from the published register, which grants them the authority to partake in the voting process.

The issue of missing names within the voting register was promptly addressed by Mr John Nunu, the Municipal Electoral Officer for Tema West, assuring the concerned delegates that electoral officers were diligently working to resolve the matter.

He emphasised the security and proper documentation of the complete set of ballot papers, which had been received and securely lodged at the Tema Regional Police command the previous day before being transported for the day’s voting.

“According to the established guidelines, the voting process is slated to conclude at 0200 hours, and over 200 delegates have exercised their right to vote up to this point,” he said.

Ms Anna Adukwei Addo, the Municipal Chief Executive of Tema West, after casting her ballot, stressed the paramount importance of party unity and directing the collective focus towards the welfare and advancement of the party rather than individual interests.

She recognised the inherent imperfections within any system and assured a proactive approach to addressing and rectifying mistakes for the benefit of all.

GNA

