Primary Kasoa : One person arrested for taking photo of ballot paper 

By Simon Agbovi

Kasoa (C/R), Nov 4, GNA – One person has been arrested by the police for taking shots of his ballot paper after voting at Kasoa in Awutu Senya East Constituency of the Central Region.

The delegate, who participated in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary to elect a flagbearer, was caught taking shots of the ballot paper and was handcuffed and detained.

However, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Madam Mavis Hawa Koomson, intervened and he was released after some hours of detention.

The MP did not allow the media to take pictures of the suspect and prevented the police from disclosing the candidate the culprit voted for.

Prior to the election, a group calling itself ‘Kasoa for Ken’ had raised issues concerning the venue, alleged voter manipulation and replacing of names of some delegates.

More than 1,200 of the expected 1,492 delegates had voted as of 1340 hours.

