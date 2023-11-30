December in GH: Ghana bloggers welcome global influencers at KIA with symbolic chocolates

Accra, Nov. 30, GNA – As part of the commitment to promote the ‘December in Ghana’ events, the Ghana Bloggers Association, welcomed members of the Diaspora at the Kotoka International Airport, encouraging them to take of a bite of tasty Ghanaian chocolates.

The visitors, including international bloggers, journalists, models, and personalities from diverse backgrounds, will join the campaign to tell positive stories about the country while they engage in other activities.

Presented with symbolic Ghanaian chocolates, the guest and some members of Ghana Bloggers Association wielded placards with inscriptions such as “Promote, blog, enjoy December in Ghana”, “Gateway to Africa, Ghana Welcomes You”.

‘December in Ghana’ is a flagship celebration which treats Ghanaians, Africans in the Diaspora and the global community to Ghana’s arts and cultural heritage, led by the Ghana Tourism Authority and its partners.

A variety of activities have been lined up throughout December until the first week of January 2024 with hundreds of local and international citizens expected to turn up.

Mr Andre Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah, President of the Ghana Bloggers Association, said guests arriving in Ghana should savor the rich taste of cocoa, which remained the nation’s identity.

The reception, he said, was part of the Association’s mission to encourage every Ghanaian online to actively blog and promote the beauty of Ghana during the festive season.

He emphasised the attractiveness of the country, and urged the social media community to explore all 16 regions of Ghana and share positive stories about the country.

Mr Inusah outlined plans for promotional activities across Ghana and the Diaspora throughout December and beyond, acknowledging the guidance and support provided by the Ghana Tourism Authority.

GNA

