Empowering communities to lead is way to end AIDS by 2030 – Hope for Future Generations

Accra, Nov. 30, GNA – The Hope for Future Generations (HFFG), a not-for-profit Non-Governmental Organisation, says empowering communities to lead is the pathway to end Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) by 2030.

It said HFFG shared in the theme of this year’s World AIDS Day commemoration that communities were the lifeblood of an effective AIDS response, therefore, must be empowered to lead the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) response in Ghana.

A statement issued by the NGO, signed by Madam Cecilia Senoo, its Executive Director, reminded stakeholders in HIV response that the time had come for communities to lead in the planning, development and implementation of HIV interventions in Ghana.

“ As Ghana joins the rest of the world to mark this day, we put a focus on the invaluable contribution of communities to the AIDS response. Communities in this context refers to people living with HIV and all key and vulnerable populations affected by the HIV epidemic, including young people,” the statement said.

It said the theme for World AIDS Day, “Let Communities Lead” resonated profoundly with the vibrant energy and innovation brought forth by young leaders in shaping the HIV response worldwide.

It said III Project, HFFG as a Sub Recipient under the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG), was empowering HIV community members to lead the delivery of services such as HIV education, adherence counselling, intensifying psychosocial counselling and support.

The statement said in recent years, young leaders had been at the forefront of pioneering initiatives that challenged the status quo from advocating comprehensive sex education, addressing human rights violations and promoting HIV testing to leveraging digital platforms for awareness campaigns.

“Empowering young people in the HIV response is a strategic imperative. By investing in capacity-building programmes and providing resources, we equip these communities with the tools needed to drive impactful and enduring transformations in the HIV response, “ it stated.

HFFG and the HIV community called on the Government and implementors of the HIV response to prioritise and increase domestic resources for health especially in the face of continuous dwindling donor funding, and invest in empowering and positioning community members.

“Together, let’s amplify the voices of young leaders, recognise their invaluable contributions, and walk hand in hand towards a future free from the shadow of HIV/AIDS. The time is now; the power lies within our communities—let’s pave the way to end AIDS by 2030,” the statement added.

GNA

