NPP Primary: Voting commences in Nadowli-Kaleo Constituency 

By Philip Tengzu

Nadowli, (UW/R), Nov. 4, GNA – Voting in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential Primary has started smoothly in the Nadowli-Kaleo Constituency, where 582 delegates are expected to cast their ballot.

The first delegate voted at about 0707 hours at the Nadowli Roman Catholic (R/C) basic school “A”, where the voting is taking place.

At the time of filing this report, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President, and Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency are the only contestants with agents at the voting centre.

The Ghana News Agency’s inquiries indicated that there were no agents for Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a former Minister of Agriculture, and Mr Francis Adai-Nimo, a former Member of Parliament for Asante Mampong.

At about 0827 hours, 100 delegates had cast their vote out of the 582 delegates, who are expected to vote in the constituency.

There is currently a long queue of delegates waiting to cast their vote to choose their preferred candidate to lead the NPP into the 2024 general election as the flagbearer.

The voting centre was calm with a heavy security presence from the Ghana Police Service to ensure decorum throughout the voting exercise.

Mr Francis Xavier Kambotuu, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the Nadowli-Kaleo Constituency, who had voted, said the exercise was expected to end peacefully.

“My expectation is that at the end of the day, the NPP should come out of this election stronger.

Whoever the delegates will decide on so be it because they are the very people who will go into the communities to campaign for the candidate in 2024,” Mr Kambotuu indicated.

