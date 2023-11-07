CAF Champions League: Comfort Yeboah shines as Ampem Darkoa complete historic comeback win over AS Far

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Nov. 07, GNA – Ampem Darkoa Ladies secured their first-ever CAF Women’s Champions League win after beating Morocco’s AS Far 2-1 at the Laurent Pokou Stadium in San Pedro, Ivory Coast.

A brilliant performance by Comfort Yeboah helped the Ghanaian side sweep all three points from the defending champions who were left battling with emotions.

The match began on a good note for AS Far as they controlled the game to their satisfaction, sending in crosses into the half of Ampem Darkoa Ladies anything they got hold of the ball.

With the introduction of two Ghanaians, Mafia Nyame and Blessing Shine in the Moroccan team, Coach Nana Adarkwah knew he had to guide his ladies to victory following how familiar they were with the Ampem Darkoa team.

The defending champions after several efforts, broke the virginity of the game in the 13th minute with a superb strike to announce their presence.

It was an intense show of strength between the two sides who exhibited no signs of giving up after the first 45 minutes came to an end.

The second half was a comeback period for the Ghanaian side, who came in as wounded lionesses hoping to record that all-important historic win.

Yeboah’s equalizer came at the right time as she beautifully latched onto a rebound in the 56th minute which left the Moroccan goalkeeper in a state of confusion.

Despite coming in as underdogs, the Techiman based side knew how to complete the task with an impressive show of tactical and skillful play.

Yeboah was there again in the 62nd minute with a solid cross from the right flanks which led to an own goal to complete the comeback with a 2-1 as advantage over their opponents.

The likes of Mary Amponsah and Tracey Twum were key upfront as they played their hearts out to protect the one goal lead.

An exciting 90 minutes play could not change God’s plan for AS Far who were left with no point in Group B after tasting their first defeat in the competition.

Comfort Yeboah was adjudged player of the match.

